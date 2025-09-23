Arsenal’s Pursuit of Arda Güler Reportedly Over as Youngster Thrives at Real Madrid

Arsenal has reportedly cooled its long-standing interest in Turkish star Arda Güler as the young midfielder solidifies his place as a key player at Real Madrid under manager Xabi Alonso. According to sources from a Football Insider podcast, the Gunners have finally concluded that a move for the highly-rated 20-year-old is now highly unlikely.

Arsenal had a busy and expensive summer, spending a reported £200 million on a major squad overhaul that included a successful hijacking of a deal for Eberechi Eze, who chose the Gunners over Tottenham. While the team’s attacking options were significantly bolstered, the pursuit of Güler was ultimately unsuccessful.

Arsenal’s interest in the Turkish prodigy dates back to his time at Fenerbahçe, where he was viewed as a potential successor to Martin Ødegaard. However, after his move to Real Madrid in July 2023, Güler struggled to find consistent playing time under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti. Now, under Alonso, Güler has worked his way up the pecking order and has become a crucial part of the team.

The young midfielder’s improved status at the Santiago Bernabéu has made a transfer nearly impossible. It’s believed that Real Madrid is no longer considering selling him, and the player himself is content with his new-found role. As long as he maintains favor with Alonso, he is expected to remain a key player at the club.

With the Gunners now having a deeper and more dynamic attack, thanks to the acquisition of players like Noni Madueke, manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly satisfied with the options at his disposal. While Güler was a highly intriguing target, his emergence at Real Madrid means Arsenal has turned its focus to other promising talents, and it seems the opportunity to sign the Turkish sensation has now passed.