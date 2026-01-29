Aston Villa Defender Joins Besiktas in Loan-to-Buy Agreement

Aston Villa have confirmed a shift in the developmental path of highly-rated defender Yasin Özcan, recalling the youngster from his stint in Belgium to facilitate a high-profile move to the Turkish Süper Lig.

The 19-year-old, who had been on loan at R.S.C. Anderlecht for the first half of the current campaign, has officially joined Beşiktaş on a temporary basis as confirmed by the Premier League club.

Crucially, the deal includes a mandatory obligation to buy, signaling a permanent departure from Villa Park at the conclusion of the loan term.

A Swift Transition

Özcan’s time in the West Midlands has been brief but strategically managed. The versatile defender originally signed a pre-contract agreement with Aston Villa in February 2024 before officially arriving at the club last summer.

Recognizing the need for consistent first-team minutes, Villa initially sanctioned a season-long loan to Anderlecht. However, the opportunity to return to his native Türkiye with a club of Beşiktaş’ stature proved too significant to ignore. The recall allows the Black Eagles to integrate the defender immediately as they look to bolster their defensive options for the second half of the season.

Strategic Exit

While Özcan was viewed as a prospect for the future upon his arrival from Kasımpaşa, the structure of the Beşiktaş deal—specifically the permanent purchase obligation—suggests Villa have secured a favorable financial return on the player.

The move represents a homecoming for the Turkish U21 international, who is expected to compete for a starting spot in Istanbul immediately. For Villa, the transaction clears a path in the squad while ensuring a guaranteed transfer fee in the near future.