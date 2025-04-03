Aston Villa Target Real Madrid’s Arda Guler Amid Frustration Over Playing Time

Aston Villa are reportedly exploring a potential move for Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, whose limited playing time in Spain has fueled speculation about his future.

According to Fichajes, the Premier League club has identified the young Turkish playmaker as a key target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Guler’s tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu has been marked by frustration due to a lack of consistent appearances, prompting questions about his long-term prospects at the club.

Aston Villa’s Director of Football, Monchi, has been credited with playing a pivotal role in the club’s recent transfer successes, facilitating deals that were previously considered beyond the club’s reach.

Manager Unai Emery is keen to add creative firepower to his squad, with the club identifying Guler as a potential solution.

While Morgan Rogers has filled the attacking midfield role, the club sees his long-term future on the wings.

Villa have also been linked with Alex Baena, but Guler has now emerged as a prominent target.

The 20-year-old Turkish international has impressed on the international stage, but his club appearances have been restricted under Carlo Ancelotti.

Rumors of a winter departure circulated, and Real Sociedad are reportedly interested in a summer loan deal.

English clubs, including Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich have also expressed interest.

The exact nature of Aston Villa’s interest remains unclear, with potential loan slots being a factor.

Real Madrid are committed to Guler’s development and are prepared to exercise patience. However, the player’s own desires will be crucial in determining his future.

While Aston Villa may test Real Madrid’s resolve with an offer, it would likely require a substantial bid to sway the Spanish giants.

A loan move appears more feasible, given Real Madrid’s desire to nurture Guler’s talent.