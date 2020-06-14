Barcelona make enquiry for Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu

Barcelona have made an enquiry to Feyenoord for Orkun Kokcu according to RTV Rijnmond.

Per the source, Barca have joined Arsenal and Sevilla in the race for the 19-year-old.

Feyenoord are of the view that they could sell Kokcu for a club-record fee higher than the £16.2m they sold Dirk Kuyt for in 2006.

The report states that the Eredivisie side do not have to sell Kokcu considering they did recently extend his contract but the lure of earning ‘serious money’ from his sale is tempting.

Feyenoord believe that a transfer for Kokcu could go ahead this summer as they could not turn down the money that is being quoted.

The Daily Mail only recently reported that Arsenal are favorites to sign Kokcu in what could end up being a £23m deal.

Sporting director Edu reportedly wants to get the deal pushed through without delay.

With the Eredivisie canceled due to coronavirus and Euro 2020 postponed till next summer, Kokcu will be well-rested for the 2020-21 season – assuming there are no further disruptions.

The Turkey U21 international has three goals and six assists this season and will have no trouble obtaining a work permit to play in England or Spain due to being Netherlands born and an EU citizen.