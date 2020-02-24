Besiktas boss makes frank statement on Arsenal midfielder future

Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin has revealed that Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny will not be staying on beyond the end of the season.

Yalcin made it clear that Elneny will be returning to the Emirates.

Following the 2-2 draw against Trabzonspor Yalcin made it clear that the only loan player he has plans to keep on is Kevin Prince Boateng.

Yalcin said: “The loan players are all going to go back to their clubs, we do want to keep Boateng on but will see what happens that is out of my hands.”

That would mean Diaby, Rebocho, Loris Karius and Elneny will all be returning to their parent clubs.

Besiktas have an €18m buy option which is unfeasible for the club considering their current situation.

The only alternative would be if Arsenal lower their valuation or agree to another loan option but Yalcin does not see Elneny as a priority and is already making plans for his replacement.

Besiktas informed Turkish-Football that transfer plans have already started but did not disclose the names on the shortlist.

The Black-Whites are in a financial crisis and will have a limited transfer budget this summer.

Elneny has one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions for Besiktas this season.