Besiktas Eyeing January Move For Man United Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir

Besiktas are reportedly pursuing a move to bring Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir back to Turkey, as the Istanbul giants seek to reinforce their squad following a turbulent start to the season, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Eagles have endured a nightmare campaign, suffering elimination from both Europa and Conference League qualifiers. This poor form led to the dismissal of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was replaced by Sergen Yalcin. Despite the change in management, the 16-time Turkish champions currently languish in 8th place in the Super Lig, a position deemed unacceptable given the club’s stature.

Goalkeeper Upgrade a Priority

With the January transfer window approaching, Besiktas officials are determined to overhaul key areas, with the goalkeeping department being a primary focus. Neither the experienced Mert Gonuk nor the younger Ersin Destanoğlu has managed to convincingly claim the starting role, prompting the club to look for a definitive upgrade.

Besiktas have identified Bayindir, who has been based at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex since his 2023 move, as their prime target.

United’s Goalkeeping Conundrum

The former Fenerbahce player started the current season as a transitional starter while first-choice Senne Lammens settled in. However, Lammens has since cemented his status as the undisputed No. 1 following a string of impressive displays.

With Manchester United also potentially looking to integrate promising youngster Radek Vitek back into the squad following a successful loan spell at Bristol City, Bayindir’s exit appears increasingly likely.

With Manchester United also potentially looking to integrate promising youngster Radek Vitek back into the squad following a successful loan spell at Bristol City, Bayindir's exit appears increasingly likely. However, the coaching staff would prefer Bayindir to remain until the summer to avoid being caught short should Lammens suffer an injury.

Besiktas’s determination to land their man will hinge on whether they are prepared to wait until the end of the season to secure the Turkish international’s homecoming.