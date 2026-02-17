Besiktas Eyes Summer Move for Altay Bayindir as Man United Set “Green Light” Price

Beşiktaş are reportedly making significant strides in their pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, with recent developments suggesting a summer move is becoming increasingly likely, sources have told Turkish-Football.

As the “Black Eagles” continue to reshape their squad under the current campaign, the goalkeeping position has emerged as a top priority. While the club secured Colombian shot-stopper Devis Vasquez on loan during the winter window, the long-term goal remains bringing the 27-year-old Turkish international back to Istanbul.

Mustafa Hekimoğlu: The 97th-Minute Hero

On the pitch, Beşiktaş snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory against Başakşehir in Week 22 of the Trendyol Süper Lig. The match was decided in the dying seconds by 18-year-old sensation Mustafa Hekimoğlu.

Coming off the bench in the 86th minute, the teenager connected with a Milot Rashica cross in the 90+7th minute to score his first goal of the season. The victory keeps Beşiktaş firmly in the hunt for European spots, though it came at a cost; forward El Bilal Toure was forced off with an injury in the 34th minute following a collision with Ömer Ali Şahiner.

The Altay Bayındır Breakthrough

While the team battles on the pitch, the front office is focused on the “Altay Operation.” Manchester United, who signed Bayındır from Fenerbahçe, are reportedly open to a permanent sale as the goalkeeper seeks regular first-team football to maintain his status with the Turkish National Team.

The Financial Terms:

Transfer Fee: Manchester United are not expected to demand an exorbitant sum, with reports suggesting a figure in the region of €5 million would be sufficient to sanction the move.

Salary Adjustment: Although Bayındır currently earns nearly €3 million annually in the Premier League, sources indicate he is willing to facilitate the move. The goalkeeper is reportedly ready to accept a reduced yearly salary of €2 million to join the Black Eagles.

A Strategic Return

For Beşiktaş, landing Bayındır would represent a major domestic coup. At 27, the goalkeeper is entering his prime, and his familiarity with the Süper Lig makes him an ideal candidate to anchor the defense for years to come.

With Manchester United ready to negotiate and the player signaling his desire to return to Turkey, the pieces are falling into place for a major summer shake-up at the Vodafone Park.