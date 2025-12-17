Besiktas Identifies Man United Keeper as Priority in January Overhaul

Determined to arrest a disappointing run of form, Beşiktaş is preparing a major squad overhaul for the upcoming winter transfer window.

Club management has reportedly received a detailed recruitment list, with Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır emerging as the primary target to take over the No. 1 spot, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Eagles currently find themselves in a precarious position, trailing league leaders Galatasaray by 13 points with just one game remaining before the mid-season break.

Having effectively fallen out of the title race early for another season, the club is now focusing all its efforts on the January market to salvage their campaign.

The Search for a New Number One

Manager Sergen Yalçın has frequently emphasized that the solution to the team’s struggles lies in strategic reinforcements.

Working alongside General Coordinator Serkan Reçber, Yalçın has finalized a shortlist of targets, with the goalkeeping department identified as the most urgent area for improvement.

Altay Bayındır has skyrocketed to the top of that list. The Turkish international has endured a frustrating spell in England, struggling to secure playing time at Manchester United.

Sources suggest Bayındır is eager to depart Old Trafford in search of regular first-team football to protect his status with the national team.

Manchester United Open to Offers

Reports from Manchester indicate that the “Red Devils” are prepared to listen to offers for the 27-year-old shot-stopper.

Beşiktaş is hoping to capitalize on this situation by offering Bayındır a guaranteed starting role and a return to his homeland.

While the goalkeeper remains the priority, the club is also reportedly working on deals for two additional “star” players to bolster other areas of the pitch.

Beşiktaş fans will be hoping these high-profile moves can provide the spark needed to turn their season around in 2026.