Besiktas Identifies Man United Midfielder as Priority Target in Sensational Swap Deal for Wilfred Ndidi

Beşiktaş has placed Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır at the top of its transfer shortlist for the 2026-2027 season and are considering a high-profile part-exchange deal involving Nigerian star Wilfred Ndidi is on the table, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Goalkeeping Priority

Beşiktaş management has decided to overhaul its goalkeeping department by focusing exclusively on domestic talent. Altay Bayındır, the 28-year-old Turkish international currently at Manchester United, has emerged as the “Number One” priority for the “Black Eagles.”

Beşiktaş head coach Sergen Yalçın is said to be the driving force behind the move, viewing Bayındır’s experience in both the Süper Lig and the Premier League as the perfect stabilizing force for a defense that has struggled for consistency this season.

The Wilfred Ndidi “Makeweight”

In a strategic twist that has caught the attention of European media, Beşiktaş is reportedly prepared to offer vice-captain Wilfred Ndidi as part of a sensational exchange deal to facilitate Bayındır’s return to Turkey.

United’s Interest: Manchester United has a long-standing admiration for the 29-year-old Ndidi. With the confirmed departure of Casemiro this summer and a need for defensive steel in the midfield, United Sporting Director Jason Wilcox reportedly views the Nigerian as an ideal, Premier League-proven solution.

The Mutual Benefit: While Ndidi has become a central figure at Beşiktaş since his €8m move from Leicester City, the opportunity to return to England with a club like Manchester United is seen as a tempting prospect for the player. For Beşiktaş, using Ndidi as leverage allows them to secure a world-class goalkeeper while managing their total transfer expenditure.

The “Senne Lammens” Factor

The move comes as Bayındır seeks a fresh start after three seasons at Old Trafford. Despite a brief spell as a starter earlier this term, the meteoric rise of Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens—who has firmly established himself as Manchester United’s undisputed number one—has left Bayındır relegated to the bench.

Sources close to the player indicate that Altay is “warm” to the idea of returning to Istanbul, where he previously enjoyed success with arch-rivals Fenerbahçe, provided he is guaranteed a starting role.