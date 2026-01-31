Besiktas Launch Bold Loan Bid for Liverpool Keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

Beşiktaş have set their sights on a high-profile reinforcement for their goalmouth, reportedly opening negotiations with Liverpool for Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato.

The “Black Eagles” are keen to secure the 25-year-old goalkeeper on a temporary basis to bolster their squad for the remainder of the season.

The Details of the Deal

According to reports, the Turkish giants have submitted a formal loan proposal to the Merseyside club.

The key components of the offer include:

Loan Fee: A payment of €2 million to Liverpool for a short-term deal lasting until the end of the current campaign.

Extension Option: Beşiktaş have reportedly included a clause that would allow them to extend the loan beyond the summer.

Mamardashvili’s Stature at Anfield

The Georgian shot-stopper is a significant asset for the Premier League leaders. Liverpool invested €30 million to acquire his services from Valencia at the start of the 2024-2025 season, and he remains under a long-term contract at Anfield until June 2031.

Despite the competition for the starting spot in England, Mamardashvili has made 11 appearances for Liverpool this season, recording three clean sheets. His current market value is estimated at approximately €28 million, reflecting his status as one of Europe’s most promising goalkeepers.

A Rising Star

A product of the Dinamo Tbilisi academy, Mamardashvili’s career has seen a rapid ascent through clubs like Rustavi, FC Locomotive, and Valencia. On the international stage, he has become a cornerstone of the Georgia national team, earning 35 caps and gaining widespread acclaim for his performances during major tournaments.

As the transfer deadline approaches, Beşiktaş are hopeful that the prospect of guaranteed playing time in the Süper Lig will convince Liverpool to sanction the move, providing the Istanbul side with an elite presence between the posts.