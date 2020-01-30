Besiktas Make Decision On Liverpool Loanee Loris Karius Future Amid Reports That Keeper Is Set For January Exit

Loris Karius has been linked with a return to Liverpool after reports in Turkey claimed that his agent had been instructed to sever ties with his loan side Besiktas.

A source close to Besiktas has informed Turkish-Football that Karius will not be leaving in January.

The keeper will see out the rest of his temporary stay at the club until the end of the season completing his two-year loan.

Additionally, reports that Karius wants to leave Besiktas in January are false. The club has not been informed that the keeper wants an exit over the current transfer window.

The Black Eagles will not however, activate Karius’ buy option which remains active until the end of the season.

Karius will remain at Besiktas until the end of the campaign after which he will return to Liverpool.

This will give the Istanbul based side the time to find a replacement.

Besiktas would not be able to find a new keeper before the transfer window shuts if Karius were to leave.

The German keeper has been in poor form this term conceding 40 goals already this season in just 25 games.

Karius found himself booed in the recent Turkish Cup clash against second-tier side Erzurumspor after conceding a first-minute goal.

Loris Karius told to ‘go home’ after being booed by Beşiktaş fans

He was subsequently jeered again by fans in Izmir before the Goztepe clash over the weekend in the Super Lig – which Besiktas lost 2-1.