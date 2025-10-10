Besiktas Missed Opportunity to Sign Star Can Uzun Before Frankfurt Breakthrough

A surprising “flash truth” has emerged regarding Turkish national football star Can Uzun, revealing that Beşiktaş had the opportunity to sign the highly-rated attacking midfielder during his youth career but failed to capitalize due to a sluggish transfer process according to Fanatik.

Uzun, 19, is currently creating waves in the German Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has enjoyed a spectacular breakthrough season. However, sources indicate that the Black Eagles had Uzun on their radar years ago when he was still developing in the Nuremberg infrastructure.

It is understood that Beşiktaş’s monitoring committee prepared a glowing report on the young talent, advising the club management that Uzun should “be transferred.”

Despite the strong internal recommendation, the transfer never materialized because the Beşiktaş management at the time took the process too slowly, delaying the necessary concrete offer.

Uzun Waited, Then Chose Frankfurt

According to information obtained, Uzun waited for a year following the initial interest from Beşiktaş. When the expected offer failed to arrive, he opted to sign with Eintracht Frankfurt, a decision that has now seen his career skyrocket in the Bundesliga.

Uzun’s rapid ascent has been remarkable. The young player has wasted no time drawing attention in the top German league with his exceptional performances. This season alone, he has scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists in just 9 matches across all competitions.

The attacking midfielder’s current market value is estimated at €18 million, a figure that is expected to rise sharply, highlighting the magnitude of the missed opportunity for Beşiktaş to secure the future national star for a fraction of that cost.

Uzun’s success serves as a stark reminder of the financial and sporting rewards that can be lost when transfer decisions are not executed decisively.