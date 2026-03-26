Besiktas Prepare Summer Swap Deal with Man United For Goalkeeper

Besiktas are preparing to initiate formal talks with Manchester United for Altay Bayindir, sources have told Turkish-Football..

After a failed attempt to secure the goalkeeper during the winter window, the Istanbul club is now positioning itself to finalize a deal as the summer transfer period approaches.

The “Senne Lammens” Factor

Bayindir, 27, arrived at Old Trafford from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 for a fee of approximately £4.3 million. While he brought with him a reputation as one of Türkiye’s most reliable shot-stoppers, his tenure in England has been defined by a lack of consistent minutes.

Now in his third season with the Red Devils, Bayindir has made just 17 appearances across all competitions.

While he briefly enjoyed a spell as the starter earlier this term, the meteoric rise of Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens has firmly relegated Bayindir to a backup role. With Lammens now established as the undisputed number one under manager Michael Carrick, Bayindir is reportedly keen to find a club where he can play regular first-team football.

A Potential Swap on the Horizon

Besiktas are not just looking for a standard purchase. Latest reports indicate the “Black Eagles” could offer Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as part of a sensational swap deal.

Manchester United have long-admired Ndidi, and with the club looking to overhaul their midfield department this summer following the confirmed exit of Casemiro, the exchange could provide a solution that suits all parties.

While Besiktas initially explored a free transfer or a discounted fee, the inclusion of Ndidi may be the key to unlocking negotiations with United Sporting Director Jason Wilcox.

Yalçın’s Vision for Stability

Besiktas head coach Sergen Yalçın is believed to be the driving force behind the move. Yalçın views Bayindir as the ideal candidate to provide veteran stability between the posts as the club prepares for the 2026-27 campaign.

Bayindir’s deep familiarity with the pressure of the Turkish Super Lig, combined with the experience gained from three years in the Premier League, makes him a priority target for a team aiming to return to the summit of domestic and European competition.

As the summer window draws near, the coming months will be decisive. For Bayindir, a move to Dolmabahçe represents a chance at redemption in his homeland; for Besiktas, it could be the final piece of their defensive puzzle.