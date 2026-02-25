Besiktas Reach Agreement to Sign Man United’s Altay Bayındır in £4m Summer Deal

Beşiktaş have reportedly finalized a deal to bring Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır back to Turkey this summer, ending the shot-stopper’s difficult spell at Old Trafford.

According to a report from Sporx, the Istanbul giants have successfully negotiated a transfer fee in the region of £4 million to secure the 27-year-old.

The move follows an unsuccessful attempt by Beşiktaş to sign the Turkish international during the January window.

Since arriving at United ahead of the 2023/24 season, Bayındır has found playing time nearly impossible to come by. Initially serving as the understudy to André Onana, he has recently fallen further down the pecking order behind Senne Lammens.

Throughout his tenure in Manchester, the goalkeeper has managed only 17 appearances, including just six Premier League outings this term. His most recent appearance for the Red Devils dates back to September.

With his career stagnating, a return to his homeland is viewed as a vital step for Bayındır to reclaim a starting role. At 27, he is entering his prime years and reportedly feels the need for consistent minutes to maintain his progression and international standing.

For Manchester United, Bayındır’s impending exit adds another task to what is shaping up to be a transformative summer.

Following Casemiro’s confirmed departure, the club must now prioritize finding a reliable backup goalkeeper.

With 39-year-old Tom Heaton primarily occupying a veteran support role and André Onana’s future position in the squad requiring clarity, United will likely be active in the market for a new number two.

Given the impressive form of Lammens this season, any incoming keeper will likely have to accept a secondary role.

However, with the £4 million windfall from Bayındır’s sale, United will have a small boost to their budget as they look to overhaul several areas of the squad under the current regime.