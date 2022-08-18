Besiktas strike transfer deal with Everton over midfielder, move expected to go ahead on Friday

Besiktas have struck a deal with Everton over the transfer of Dele Alli according to NTV Spor.

Per the source, a deal is now in place between the clubs and negotiations with Alli over personal terms are ongoing.

The 26-year-old is expected to arrive in Turkey on Friday once personal terms are agreed.

Alli could complete the move tomorrow in Istanbul where he is expected to undergo a medical and put pen to paper.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also reports that Besiktas and Everton have an agreement.

All that remains is for Alli to make a final decision over this future.

Everton-Besiktas have an agreement in place for Dele Alli since yesterday. No issues on club side, it's up to Dele who will decide his future soon. 🔵🇹🇷 #EFC Besiktas are pushing to get it done as soon as possible, up to the player now. pic.twitter.com/f1luF1WsWI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2022

Fanatik meanwhile, report that the England international will join the Black Eagles on a season-long loan with the option to make the deal permanent and a three-year contract extension at the end of the 12-month period.

Besiktas will have a €7m buy option according to the report.

Alli did train with the Everton squad today but the Turkish sports newspaper claim that Alli could end up making his debut this weekend against Karagumruk.

The England international would be joining former players N’Koudou and Gedson Fernandes at Besiktas if he makes the move.