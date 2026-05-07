Beşiktaş Target Chelsea Goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen as Defensive Priority

Beşiktaş have reportedly identified Chelsea’s Filip Jörgensen as their primary target to reinforce the goalkeeping position this summer, signaling a bold intent to leverage Premier League talent for their upcoming title challenge, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The “Black Eagles” are prepared to test Chelsea’s resolve for the 24-year-old Danish international. Jörgensen, who joined the Blues from Villarreal in 2024 for approximately £20 million, has found consistent playing time difficult to come by at Stamford Bridge and is reportedly open to a move that guarantees a starting role.

The Chelsea Connection

The pursuit of Jörgensen comes as Chelsea prepares for a significant squad reorganization under their new sporting hierarchy. While Jörgensen was initially brought in to compete with Robert Sánchez, the impending return of Mike Penders from loan and the club’s desire to balance their books may make the Dane available for a transfer or a long-term loan with a purchase option.

Beşiktaş officials are reportedly optimistic about reaching an agreement, viewing Jörgensen as the “ideal modern goalkeeper” to anchor their defense. The club’s interest is further bolstered by manager Nuri Şahin, who is keen on adding players with top-tier European experience to his tactical setup.

Contingency Plans: The Kepa Alternative

Should a deal for the Chelsea man prove too costly or complex, Beşiktaş have already lined up a contingency plan involving another former Chelsea asset. Kepa Arrizabalaga, currently at Arsenal, is being monitored as a secondary option.

Kepa’s valuation has dipped significantly in recent years, with reports suggesting he could be available for as little as €7 million (£6m). However, Jörgensen remains the undisputed first choice for the Beşiktaş board due to his younger age profile and long-term growth potential.

Strategic Overhaul at Vodafone Park

Under the leadership of President Hasan Arat, Beşiktaş is determined to narrow the gap with rivals Galatasaray. By targeting a young, high-caliber goalkeeper like Jörgensen, the club hopes to secure a position that has seen frequent rotation over the past two seasons.

As the summer window approaches, the focus remains on London. Beşiktaş is expected to ramp up negotiations with Chelsea representatives in the coming weeks, hoping to secure a deal before Jörgensen’s stock rises further on the international stage.