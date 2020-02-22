Besiktas vs Trabzonspor: Elneny starts for Black Eagles, 22-goal Sorloth gets nod for visitors

Besiktas take on Trabzonspor at the Vodafone Park stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday.

The visitors will move into first place with a game in hand should they beat the Black Eagles.

Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny will start for Besiktas in central midfield.

The Egypt international has kept his place in the side following Sergen Yalcin replacing Abdullah Avci as manager.

The 28-year-old has one assist in 24 appearances in all competitions for Besiktas.

Liverpool loanee Loris Karius starts in goal for the Black-Whites.

Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth has got the nod for Trabzonspor.

The star striker has scored 22 goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season.

Former England international Daniel Sturridge returns for Trabzonspor tonight after recovering from injury.

Besiktas head into the clash in 7th place, nine points behind leaders Sivasspor.

Trabzonspor meanwhile are just one point behind Sivasspor with two games in hand.

Besiktas confirmed lineup:

Trabzonspor confirmed lineup: