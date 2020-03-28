Besiktas want clarity from Arsenal over midfielder situation

Besiktas want to clarify the situation of Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

A source close to Besiktas informed Turkish-Football that there is uncertainty over the future of Elneny with regards to completing the season.

The Egypt international is on loan at Besiktas.

Under normal circumstances, Elneny would have completed the 2019-20 season at Besiktas and returned to his parent club Arsenal on 30 June.

However, the Super Lig is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

Besiktas want to clear up what will happen if the league does not get completed by 30 June.

The Black Eagles want assurances from Arsenal that Elneny will be able to complete the season with them – if the league does end up resuming.

Besiktas hope that a grace period will be provided for the midfielder to complete the current season.

The Istanbul giants have also contacted UEFA regarding the status of their loan players and what happens if there are further disruptions.

There is ambiguity over what will happen. The Turkish Football Federation have not set a return date for football.

The latest TFF statement revealed that a meeting will be held to determine when football will resume in Turkey.

Speaking on Inside Sport, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol had the following to say about the contract situation.

“FIFA have some working groups who are looking at it. The problem they have at the moment is that a lot of people around the world are worried about their jobs and it’s no different if you are a footballer who will soon be out of contract on June 30,” Solhekol said.

“They’re aware that after this date, they will currently not get paid and currently they’re not in a position to negotiate a new deal with another club.”