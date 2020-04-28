Besiktas want to keep Arsenal midfielder beyond the end of the season

Besiktas want to keep Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny on beyond the end of the season according to football agent Omer Uzun.

Uzun was the agent involved in Elneny’s loan transfer to Besiktas last summer and has a mandate for the midfielder in Turkey.

“We haven’t had an official meeting so far, but I know that the technical staff and Beşiktaş want to keep Elneny for another season,” he said.

“After the situation becomes clearer, they will start negotiations with Arsenal regarding the player’s future next season. Elneny is a very professional and good player. You can see this with the contribution he has made in this period,” he added.

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi meanwhile, remained coy on the future of Elneny.

Cebi responded to a question on the future of the loan players at Besiktas by saying: “Some will stay, some won’t, I will reveal more soon.”

Elneny has been a star player for Besiktas this season missing just five matches this term – four due to suspensions.

The Egypt international has been one of the players that has impressed in what has been otherwise a disappointing season.

Besiktas have been knocked out of the Turkish Cup and are currently 5th in the Super Lig, nine points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.

The Black Eagles could still book a place in European competition next season as they are just five points off a Europa League spot.

That is of course based on the assumption that European competition schedules will not be affected by the coronavirus disruptions.

As things stand all major European leagues are suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Super Lig has yet to set a return date but the Turkish Football Federation will meet in the first week of May to decide the future of the 2019-20 campaign.