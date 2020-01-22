‘Big Family’ – Cenk Tosun Reveals Difference Between Crystal Palace & Everton

Cenk Tosun completed his move from Everton to Crystal Palace on a six-month just over a week ago.

Since then Tosun has made three appearances and scored on his first start against Manchester City last weekend.

Tosun spoke to the official Crystal Palace website revealed the similarities and differences between the two clubs.

The Turkey international revealed that Palace and Everton are run in a similarly ‘professional’ and ‘well-organized’ manner.

However, Tosun underlined that he thought Palace is more ‘intimate’ and has a ‘big family’ feel.

“Family first”, Tosun told explained describing his feeling after joining Palace on 10 January.

“Like at Everton, it is extremely professional and well-organised.

“But Crystal Palace is more intimate, it is more like a big family where everyone knows everyone.

“I’m so happy that I have joined this family.”

Tosun made his debut for Palace with a 22 minute stint in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal under 24 hours after joining his new club.

The 28-year-old striker started his first game against City scoring in the 2-2 draw and make his second start in the 2-0 defeat against Southampton on Tuesday.

The south London based side will take on Sheffield United next at Selhurst Park on Saturday 1 February.