Bournemouth Eye Manchester United’s Bayindir as Kepa Replacement

Bournemouth are reportedly exploring options to replace goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga when his loan spell from Chelsea concludes at the end of the season, with Manchester United’s Altay Bayindir emerging as a key target.

The Cherries, who have enjoyed a strong season and are surprisingly pushing for European qualification, have been impressed with Kepa’s solid performances between the posts. However, with his loan expiring, the club is proactively searching for a long-term solution.

According to Turkish football journalist Ekrem Konur, Bayindir is on Bournemouth’s shortlist, alongside Aaron Ramsdale, who could become available if Southampton’s relegation is confirmed.

Konur tweeted on X: “AFC Bournemouth are monitoring the situation of England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.”

Bayindir, 26, joined Manchester United from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023, but has struggled for regular first-team football, primarily serving as a back-up to Andre Onana. Despite Onana’s inconsistent form, manager Erik ten Hag has shown no inclination to change his preferred goalkeeper, leaving Bayindir with limited opportunities.

The Turkish international did impress in his FA Cup third-round appearance against Arsenal, delivering a standout performance that included saving a penalty during the match and excelling in the subsequent penalty shootout. His heroics earned high praise from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who described his display as “absolutely outstanding.”

Despite his limited playing time, Bayindir’s potential is evident, and Bournemouth are keen to secure his services. He is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2027, with an option for an additional year.

Bournemouth’s interest in Bayindir signals their ambition to build on their current success and solidify their goalkeeping position for the future. The club will be closely monitoring his situation at Manchester United as they weigh up their options ahead of the summer transfer window.