Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu scores in 3-2 victory over Arsenal

Brentford beat Arsenal 3-2 in a friendly game played at the Emirates stadium on Wednesday 10 June.

The Championship side came from behind twice to beat the Gunners.

Joe Willock opened the scoring for the home side on 40 minutes.

Fosu equalised for the visitors on 73 minutes but Lacazette but Arsenal back ahead just four minutes later.

Turkey international Halil Dervisoglu equalised on 80 minutes with a clinical finish.

Baptiste then went onto score the winner on 89 minutes.

Dervisoglu joined the West London based side from Sparta Rotterdam in January.

The 20-year-old had five goals and three assists in the Eredivisie in 17 games before making the move.

Dervisoglu has, however, played just 14 minutes of Championship football so far this term.

The Championship like the Premier League has been suspended due to coronavirus disruptions since 13 March.

The English second-tier will return on 20 June with Fulham vs Brentford.

Brentford are currently 4th in the Championship, 11 points behind leaders Leeds United.