Can Uzun Credits ‘Frank Conversation’ with Eintracht Frankfurt for Explosive Start

After a summer of targeted discussions, young forward Can Uzun has burst onto the Bundesliga scene this season, transforming from a bench option into a key offensive powerhouse for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 19-year-old, who joined the club from 1. FC Nürnberg in 2024, has been in sensational form, netting six goals and providing four assists in his first seven appearances this season.

Eintracht’s managing director for sport, Markus Krösche, revealed in an interview with Kicker that a crucial conversation over the summer was key to unlocking Uzun’s potential and accelerating his breakthrough.

Clearing the Air After Debut Season

Krösche was proactive in addressing any potential impatience or frustration that might have followed Uzun’s debut season, where the young player primarily featured as a substitute.

“We exchanged views,” Krösche told Kicker. “As a club, we were 100 percent satisfied with his first year. He joined us as an 18-year-old, and for his age he did very well.”

The Eintracht boss emphasized that Uzun still managed nearly 1,000 minutes in competitive matches despite fierce competition from established forwards like Omar Marmoush, Hugo Ekitiké, Mario Götze, and Ansgar Knauff.

“It was important to make sure that he and his camp could also be satisfied with the season. He should play with joy and not put too much pressure on himself,” Krösche explained.

Defensive Work Rate Was the Key

While Uzun’s attacking abilities were never in doubt, the club focused on one specific area for improvement: his defensive contribution.

“Can has outstanding abilities,” Krösche acknowledged. “But we also told him he needs to apply himself more consistently in his work off the ball, because then he won’t just play in many games but also deliver goals and assists.”

The forward evidently took the advice to heart. According to Krösche, Uzun embraced the constructive criticism “from day one,” a commitment that has translated directly into his electric form this season.

“The key is putting last season into the right perspective and focusing on the positives. He has the inner calm and the enjoyment to bring his qualities onto the pitch,” Krösche concluded, affirming that Uzun’s renewed mindset is fueling his impressive rise in the Bundesliga.