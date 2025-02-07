Carlos Injured Again After Joining Fenerbahce From Aston Villa

Diego Carlos, who joined Fenerbahce from Aston Villa in January, has already suffered an injury setback.

The Brazilian defender, who signed for Villa from Sevilla for £26 million in 2022, made his debut for his new club in late January.

However, he was forced off the field after just six minutes of his appearance in the cup game against Erzurumspor FK.

Reports in Turkey suggest Carlos will be sidelined for more than a month, although the specific nature of the injury has not been disclosed.

This latest injury setback is a significant blow for Carlos, who has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Villa Park.

He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his debut season and also dealt with hamstring and foot injuries last season.

Fenerbahce, who pushed hard to sign the experienced defender during the January transfer window, will be disappointed with this early setback.

Carlos’s injury history is a concern, and it remains to be seen how quickly he can recover and make a significant impact for his new club.