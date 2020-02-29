Cenk Tosun opens up about Everton and Crystal Palace future

Turkey international star Cenk Tosun has opened up about his time at Everton and his future at Crystal Palace.

Tosun joined Everton from Besiktas in January 2018 but after initially playing regularly under Sam Allardyce he fell out of favor with his replacement Marco Silva.

The 28-year-old was loaned to Palace in January 2020 where he has scored once, started three games and made five appearances in total.

Tosun has made it clear that he wants to prove himself and stay at Palace.

Additionally, he is not considering returning to Turkey.

“Playing for Besiktas was a childhood dream,” Tosun told S Sport [Translated via Turkish-Football].

“But then I moved to the Premier League. I loved by time at Everton initially but the change in manager had a negative affect.

“Now I am at Palace, I want to really use this chance to prove myself and stay here.

“I have no intention of returning to Turkey. I want to be here and will fight for my place here.”

Tosun came on as a late substitute for the second week running in the 1-0 away win over Brighton today.

Palace have a €20m buy option if they wish to sign Tosun on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Tosun is likely to feature for Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer.

The experienced striker has 42 international caps and 16 goals for Turkey.