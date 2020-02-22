Cenk Tosun returns to Crystal Palace squad – Confirmed Lineups vs Newcastle

By
Emre Sarigul
-
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Cenk Tosun of Crystal Palace celebrates with team mate Cheikhou Kouyate of Crystal Palace after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace take on Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Turkey international striker Cenk Tosun has returned to the Palace matchday squad after making a full recovery from his hamstring problem.

Tosun missed the Sheffield United game due to injury and would and was ineligible to play against his parent club Everton – he would have missed the game if he was available.

Tosun has been named on the bench against Newcastle with Benteke starting upfront.

The Belgium international kept his place in the team after scoring in the 3-1 defeat against Everton before the Premier League winter break.

The goal was Benteke’s first of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 28-year-old striker joined the Eagles on a six-month loan from Everton in January.

Palace have an option to buy Tosun.

Tosun has one goal in three appearances for Palace since joining.

READ: Steve Parish makes frank statement about future of Crystal Palace striker

Crystal Palace confirmed lineup

Newcastle United confirmed lineup 