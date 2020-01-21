Cenk Tosun Starts Again – Crystal Palace vs Southampton Confirmed Lineups

Crystal Palace take on Southampton in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Cenk Tosun will start again after making his full debut in the 2-2 draw away to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium over the weekend.

Tosun scored in his first start for Palace since joining on a six-month loan from Everton last week.

The Turkey international star will start at Selhurst Park for the first time tonight.

The striker netted once and provided three assists in all competitions for Everton but struggled for playing time making just eight appearances.

Tosun will be hoping to build upon his great start at Palace to keep his place in the Turkey national team heading into Euro 2020.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has opted to start Ayew and Zaha joining Tosun in attack.

Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill and Riedewald start in defence with Mccarthy, Mcarthur and Kouyate in midfield.

The full Southampton starting lineup meanwhile, looks like this.