Turkish reports claim Chelsea ‘agree €33m’ deal for Kepa replacement

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Trabzonspor over the transfer of goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to Haber365.

The report which has been picked up by British papers such as The Express claim that the Blues have struck a deal with Trabzonspor.

The transfer is expected to go ahead for €33m.

The Premier League giants have been closely scouting Cakir and the transfer fee will be warmly welcomed by Trabzonspor who are in financial trouble.

Trabzonspor have been suspended from European competition next season as a result of failing to meet their Financial Fair Play requirements.

The Black Sea based side have already found Cakir’s replacement signing Erce Kardesler and most recently Muhammet Taha Tepe from Altinordu.

Trabzonspor have yet to confirm whether an agreement with Chelsea has been reached but Turkish-Football did report a few months ago that the Blues have been keeping tabs on Cakir.

Former Chelsea assistant manager Eddie Newton left his position at the Premier League side to take up a role at Trabzonspor.

He informed his former club about Cakir who started scouting the keeper afterward.

In a separate report the Milliyet newspaper claim that Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on Cakir and have been scouting him closely.

Trabzonspor are keen on selling Cakir due to their current financial position.

The 24-year-old has made 40 appearances this season and even has an assist to his name.

Trabzonspor are currently second in the Super Lig and have reached the Turkish Cup final.