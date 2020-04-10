Chelsea among 20 clubs that want 25 goal striker valued at €30m

Chelsea are among 20 clubs that want Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor.

The latest Footmercato report claims that Monaco, Lyon, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Napoli are among the other sides interested in the Norway international.

Per the source, the Black Sea based outfit want up to €30m for the powerful forward.

Sorloth is on two-year loan at Trabzonspor and the Super Lig side have a €7m buy option.

Additionally, Palace cannot recall the in-form forward so technically there is nothing to stop the Black Sea based side cashing in.

Sorloth has attracted widespread interest from across Europe after an impressive campaign scoring 25 times and providing seven assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Trabzonspor are currently first in the Super Lig having scored the highest number of goals (59) this season.

Sorloth has directly been involved in 25 of those goals in the league.

The Super Lig is, however, currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

The Turkish FA have yet to set a return date and will meet in the first week of May to discuss the future of the current campaign.

Trabzonspor have not won the Super Lig title since 1984.