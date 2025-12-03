Chelsea & Arsenal Wait as Italian Giants Stall on New Kenan Yildiz Deal

The wait for a new contract agreement between Juventus and Turkish star forward Kenan Yildiz continues, with TeamTalk reporting that no progress has been made on fresh terms, despite intense transfer interest from top Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal is the latest elite side linked with the 20-year-old creator, following reports suggesting the Gunners made an enquiry about signing him, potentially pitting them against Chelsea in a race for his signature in 2026. However, insiders close to Arsenal have played down the immediate veracity of this claim.

Contract Talks Delayed

Yildiz has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young players, and while he is currently under contract, the young Turk is seeking a substantial pay rise. Sources in Italy maintain that the player’s ideal scenario is to remain with Juventus, where he is currently enjoying his breakthrough.

New discussions are expected to begin immediately once Juventus formally confirms its new sporting director, a pivotal step that will likely decide the player’s immediate future in Turin.

Chelsea and Liverpool Wait on Standby

Despite Yildiz’s preference to stay, the lack of clarity on a new deal has kept his Premier League suitors on high alert.

Chelsea remains firmly in the picture after developing a liking for the versatile forward, who has tallied five goals and five assists so far this season. If it becomes clear that Yildiz will not extend his deal, the Blues are expected to initiate talks quickly. TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher previously reported that Chelsea failed with a €70 million (£62m) approach for Yildiz in the summer, with Juventus demanding at least €90 million (£79m) to sanction a sale.

Similarly, Liverpool has been “dazzled” by Yildiz’s sensational rise, according to reports from November 5, and is maintaining strong interest in securing the attacker.

While Juventus insiders still expect Yildiz to ultimately remain in Serie A, a major breakdown in relations remains the only factor that would immediately open the door for a Premier League transfer.