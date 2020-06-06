Chelsea favorites to sign Ugurcan Cakir, prepared to offer €30m for Turkey international says ex Trabzonspor star

Chelsea are favorites to sign Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to football journalist Lemi Celik.

The Trabzonspor legend claims that the Blues are prepared to offer €30m for the Turkey international.

“Chelsea want Ugurcan Cakir, they are prepared to pay €30m for him,” Celik said.

“Chelsea are the only side who are prepared to pay what Trabzonspor want for him and that makes them favorites.”

Celik believes that Cakir would be a good fit for Chelsea and that he is more than good enough to play in the Premier League.

“Ugurcan is more than capable of playing at Chelsea and he would be able to play in England as he is a goalkeeper for the Turkish national team and would meet the criteria set by the Premier League for foreign players who want to play there,” he added.

He also feels that the 21-year-old would have no issue playing in England due to being an international player for Turkey.

Additionally, Cakir would more than likely be granted a work permit to play in England due to his transfer fee – if it were to go ahead for €30m.

The young goalkeeper has been closely linked with a Premier League move this season after an impressive campaign.

Cakir has played an integral role in Trabzonspor’s season this term. The Black Sea based side are top of the Super Lig and in the semi-finals of the Turkish Cup.