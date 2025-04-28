Chelsea Intensify Pursuit of Turkish Winger Yildiz Amid Summer Transfer Plans

Following a crucial 1-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, secured by Nicolas Jackson’s first-half strike and inspired goalkeeping from Robert Sanchez, Chelsea are reportedly making a strong push to secure the signature of Turkish international winger Kenan Yildiz this summer.

The hard-fought win against the Toffees, where defender Trevoh Chalobah also delivered a standout performance, underscored the team’s resilience. Manager Enzo Maresca recently defended the club’s earlier decision to loan out Chalobah before recalling him.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Looking ahead, Chelsea are expected to be significant players in the summer transfer market as they aim to bolster several key areas of their squad.

One priority position is a new winger, and Juventus’ 19-year-old talent Kenan Yildiz has emerged as a key target.

According to an exclusive report from Caught Offside, Chelsea are now leading the race to sign the Turkish international, who has already notched 14 career goals. However, they face a significant hurdle as Juventus are keen to retain the services of the highly-rated youngster.

The Serie A club are reportedly set to demand a substantial fee, potentially as high as €100 million, for Yildiz.

Chelsea will also face competition from other Premier League giants, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City, who are also understood to be monitoring the winger’s situation.

Chelsea’s intensified interest in Yildiz signals their intent to inject youthful talent and dynamism into their attacking options as they prepare for the next season.

The pursuit of the Turkish international is expected to be a key storyline as the summer transfer window approaches.