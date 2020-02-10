Chelsea Join Race For £15m Arsenal Target 19-Year-Old Attacking Midfielder

Chelsea have joined the race for Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu according to Turkish newspaper Milliyet.

Per the source, the Blues are interested in the Feyenoord attacking midfielder.

The report goes onto claim that Kokcu fits the criteria of player Chelsea will be targeting this summer, young with high potential.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta meanwhile, wants to wrap up business before Euro 2020.

The 19-year-old is likely to make the Turkey squad for the European Championships which could see his stock rise – should he be given playing time.

Kokcu was a youth international for the Netherlands, representing the Dutch at U18 and U19 level before switching allegiance to Turkey.

The young attacking midfielder has played twice for Turkey at U21 level including a 3-2 defeat against England in a European U21 Championship qualifier last September.

Chelsea and Arsenal are expected to lock horns in a race to sign the highly sought after midfielder.

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Gunners are interested in Kokcu and revealed that Feyenoord value their rising star as being worth £15m.

Kokcu is under contract at Feyenoord until 2023 and has three goals and four assists in 29 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit this season.