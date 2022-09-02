Chelsea striker agrees transfer deal with Turkish giants

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has struck a transfer deal with Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce sent out a tweet confirming the deal.

Batshuayi is set to undergo a medical and will travel to Turkey to officially put pen to paper on his new deal.

Açıklama Kulübümüz, Michy Batshuayi’nin takımımıza transferi için Kulübü ile anlaşma sağlamıştır. Futbolcu, görüşmeleri yapmak, sağlık kontrolünden geçmek ve süreci ilerletmek üzere İstanbul’a gelmektedir. Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü pic.twitter.com/NHG6cmAFWY — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) September 2, 2022

The Belgium international joined the Premier League in 2016 and his contract with them runs out at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old striker has had five loan spells while at Chelsea, with stints at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, twice at Crystal Palace and Besiktas.

Batshuayi was closely linked with a move to Nottingham Forest but it fell through on Thursday’s transfer deadline day.

The striker posted the following tweet following news of his transfer agreement with Fenerbahce.

He is nicknamed Batman and the light in the video is yellow to represent Fenerbahce.

The striker is no stranger to Turkey having previously played on loan for Fenerbahce rivals Besiktas.

The Turkish transfer window runs until 8 August so Fenerbahce are in no rush to complete the move today.