Chelsea want €30m rated keeper as Kepa replacement, Mikel asked for reference

Chelsea want Trabzonspor goalkeeper as a replacement for Kepa according to the Fanatik.

Per the source, the Blues have asked John Obi Mikel and Demba Ba for a reference on the 23-year-old keeper.

Mikel and Ba are both former Chelsea players.

The former Blues duo reportedly gave their former team a glowing reference.

Mikel still has close ties to the Premier League outfit which is no surprise considering he spent 11 seasons at the club.

The 32-year-old won every domestic trophy and was part of the 2012 Champions League-winning side.

Mikel plays for the same side as Cakir. The Turkey international keeper has been one of the stand out players for the title challengers this season.

Ba and Mikel are not the only Chelsea connection involved in their pursuit of the keeper.

Turkish-Football reported that former Blues assistant coach Eddie Newton – who only left in February – was responsible for tipping off his former club about Cakir.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has revealed that his side must sell players at the end of the season as part of their debt management plan.

Additionally, he also made it clear that the club value Cakir as being worth as much as €30m [£25m].

Chelsea have been sending scouts to Trabzonspor games for Cakir.

However, the London based side were unable to send anyone to the top of the table clash against Basaksehir on Sunday due to the coronavirus disruptions.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw which saw Trabzonspor stay top of the Turkish league, ahead of second-place Basaksehir on goal difference.

The game did go ahead but was played behind closed doors.

Scouts from England will not be able to travel to Turkey as flights from the UK have temporarily been suspended as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak.