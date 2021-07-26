Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira hopes to sign Turkey international this week

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira hopes to sign Ozan Kabak and Conor Gallagher this week according to The Sun.

Per the source, Palace want to ‘thrash out terms quickly’ and have a plan B if Kabak proves to be too expensive.

Palace will move for Lyon defender Joachim Anderson if they are unable to sign the Turkey international.

Newly appointed Palace boss Vieira wants to make his summer signings as early as possible to strengthen the side and get started with the pre-season.

The report does however, claim that Leicester City have ‘reportedly’ had an £8m bid accepted for Kabak.

The Foxes have yet to comment on those rumours and neither have Schalke.

The Sun quote the Guardian as saying Schalke reduced their asking price for Kabak to around £10-12m before reports that they had accepted a lower bid from Leicester.

Kabak spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool and had a buy clause but did not end up using it.

The 21-year-old has offers from clubs in Germany and France but Turkish-Football can confirm that Kabak wants to play in the Premier League next term.

Kabak does not want to stay at Schalke 04 following the German side being relegated from the Bundesliga.