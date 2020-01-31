Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Gives Cenk Tosun Injury Update Ahead Of Sheffield United Clash

Crystal Palace take on Sheffield United at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has revealed that his sides only January signing Cenk Tosun will miss the game due to injury.

Tosun picked up a hamstring injury against Southampton in his last game for the club.

The Turkey international has been ruled out of action until at least February 22 as he is ineligible to play his parent club Everton next Saturday.

Hodgson confirmed the injury update in his pre-match press conference but revealed that Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt and Joel Ward have all fully recovered from injuries, while captain Luka Milivojevic is back after serving his three-match suspension.

Tosun has one goal in three appearances for Palace since completing his six-month loan move in January.

The Turkey international has a total of two goals in eight appearances in the Premier League season for both clubs this season.