Crystal Palace confirm striker exit, ‘surgical procedure’ will be carried out by Everton staff

Crystal Palace have officially confirmed that Cenk Tosun has returned to his parent club Everton in a statement released on the club website.

The latest development comes following the Turkey international suffering a season-ending injury.

Palace wished Tosun all the best with his recovery and confirmed that he will undergo a ‘surgical procedure’ under the care of Everton’s medical staff.

The full statement read: “Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton and will undergo surgery next week after sustaining an injury to his knee during training earlier this week.

Tosun completed a temporary move to Selhurst Park two months ago. The 28-year-old played five times for Roy Hodgson’s team but his time in south London has been cut short.

The player will continue his rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical staff following the surgical procedure.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Cenk the best with his recovery.

Tosun joined Palace on a six-month loan move in January.

He went onto score once in five appearances for the Eagles before his injury.

As a result Tosun will also miss the European Championships for Turkey.

The London based outfit had a £20m buy option but Tosun’s stay has been cut short as a result of his injury.

Tosun still has another two-years remaining on his Everton contract.

The Crescent-Stars have had rotten luck with injuries. Juventus defender Merih Demiral, Schalke 04 star Ozan Kabak and Lille attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici could also miss Euro 2020.