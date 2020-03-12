Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth spotted in foot cast after injury following Trabzonspor clash

Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth suffered an injury that forced him to be taken off in the Super Lig clash between Trabzonspor and Malatyaspor after just 40 minutes.

Sorloth was spotted wearing a foot cast after the game and there were fears that he may have broken a bone in his foot.

The Norway international could end up returning to London to be supervised by the Palace medical staff if his injury is serious.

Trabzonspor revealed that Sorloth will have an MR scan which will reveal the severity of his injury.

The 1.95m tall striker did however, tell the Norwegian media that he has not broken a bone and that he does not think his injury is serious.

Sorloth told Norwegian channel Tv2 the following: “I was tackled from behind. Then I got the foot of an opponent on top of me while it was tight. A bit like running your toe in the door frame.

“It’s a little difficult to say when I’m back, but the doctor thinks I’ll be ready for Sunday again.”

Sorloth joined Trabzonspor on a two-year loan from Palace.

The 25-year-old already has 25 goals and seven assists in all competitions for the Claret-Blues this season.

Sorloth is the top scorer in the Super Lig this season with 19 goals.