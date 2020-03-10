Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman keen on Everton striker, £20m option still available for Turkey international

Cenk Tosun is back at Everton under the supervision of medical staff following his season-ending injury.

Tosun suffered a serious knee injury last week which ruled him out for the rest of the season and the European Championships this summer.

The Turkey international was on loan at Palace on a six-month deal from Everton.

There was confusion over whether the loan deal was terminated as a result of the injury.

However, it appears that the London based outfit still have a £20m option to buy Tosun according to the Evening Standard.

Per the source, Tosun is a favorite of Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman.

Palace will track his recovery from the knee injury as they consider whether to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

The Premier League outfit are planning a squad overhaul this summer.

Palace currently have just two strikers left with Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke after having loaned Connor Wickham to Sheffield Wednesday in January and injury to Tosun.

The striker had one goal in five appearances for Palace before being ruled out of action.

Tosun does have another two-years remaining on his Everton contract but he struggled for playing time over the first half of the season – part of the reason why he decided to leave in Janaury.