Crystal Palace Striker Has Name & Giant Portrait Carved Into Dubai Beach

It is not every day you get a giant portrait of yourself carved into a beach. Well that is exactly what happened to Crystal Palace striker Cenk Tosun.

The Turkey international shared a short video clip displaying the sand art.

Tosun’s full name and a giant portrait of himself were carved into the beach of the Rixos Premium Hotel in Dubai.

The striker thanked the hotel manager who we assume allowed the beach to be covered in all things Tosun.

This is a screenshot of the sand art. The full clip can be viewed on Tosun’s stories but it will only last 24 hours.

Tosun is currently on loan at Palace from Everton joining on a six-month deal in January.

The 28-year-old has one goal in three games for Palace, the south London outfit have an option to buy at the end of the season.

Palace are currently on their inaugural Premier League winter break and return to action against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on 22 February.