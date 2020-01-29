Crystal Palace Striker Cenk Tosun Raises Awareness For How To Help Elazig Earthquake Victims

Crystal Palace striker Cenk Tosun has taken to social media to raise awareness for the victims of the Elazig earthquake.
A 6.8-magnitude quake struck the town of Sivrice in Elazig last week resulting in 29 people losing their lives, the country’s disaster relief agency said.
In total 1,234 people have been reported injured, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
Tosun shared an infographic from AFAD which calls on people to make donations to help with the relief effort.
AFAD Deprem Yardım Hesap numaraları T.C. ZİRAAT BANKASI A.Ş. ANKARA KAMU KURUMSAL ŞUBESİ TL: TR 7300 0100 1745 5555 5555 5204 USD: TR 4600 0100 1745 5555 5555 5205 EURO: TR 1900 0100 1745 5555 5555 5206 Banka Swift Kod No: TCZBTR2A TÜRKİYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O. TUNALI HİLMİ TİCARİ ŞUBESİ TL: TR62 0001 5001 5800 7299 3175 99 USD: TR43 0001 5001 5804 8013 0940 88 EURO: TR32 0001 5001 5804 8013 0940 92 Banka Swift Kod No: TVBATR2A TÜRKİYE HALK BANKASI A.Ş. BAKANLIKLAR ŞUBESİ TL: TR88 0001 2009 4080 0005 0002 28 USD: TR75 0001 2009 4080 0058 0002 92 EURO: TR48 0001 2009 4080 0058 0002 93 Banka Swift Kod No:TRHBTR2A
The 28-year-old also shared the bank account details for those that wish to make donations.
Tosun joined Crystal Palace on a six-month loan from Everton over the winter transfer window.
It appears that Tosun will play more regularly than he did at Everton.
The Turkey international striker has one goal in three appearances so far – finding the back of the net in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City.
Palace will take on Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League.