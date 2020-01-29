Crystal Palace Striker Cenk Tosun Raises Awareness For How To Help Elazig Earthquake Victims

Crystal Palace striker Cenk Tosun has taken to social media to raise awareness for the victims of the Elazig earthquake.

A 6.8-magnitude quake struck the town of Sivrice in Elazig last week resulting in 29 people losing their lives, the country’s disaster relief agency said.

In total 1,234 people have been reported injured, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Tosun shared an infographic from AFAD which calls on people to make donations to help with the relief effort.

The 28-year-old also shared the bank account details for those that wish to make donations.

Tosun joined Crystal Palace on a six-month loan from Everton over the winter transfer window.

It appears that Tosun will play more regularly than he did at Everton.

The Turkey international striker has one goal in three appearances so far – finding the back of the net in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

Palace will take on Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League.