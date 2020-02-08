Crystal Palace Striker Recovers Ahead Of Everton Game But Has Been Declared Ineligible

Crystal Palace striker Cenk Tosun has recovered from a hamstring injury but will be ineligible to play against his parent club Everton.

Tosun picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat against Southampton and missed the following clash against Sheffield United.

The Toffees inserted a clause in Tosun’s contract ruling him ineligible to play against them.

Tosun posted a photograph of himself training on Instagram after making his recovery.

The Turkey international rejoined team training yesterday but will now have to wait the Toffees take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on February 23 to mark his return.

Tosun has one goal in three appearances for Palace in the Premier League this term.

In total the striker has just two goals and three assists this season but that is mainly because he was hardly played at Everton under former manager Marco Silva.

Tosun joined Palace on a six-month loan, the south London based outfit have an option to buy the Turkish striker.