Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Mesut Ozil Starts, Cenk Tosun Makes Squad

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JULY 17: Mesut Oezil of Arsenal London looks on during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Arsenal London and FC Bayern Muenchen at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Cenk Tosun has been included in the matchday squad for Crystal Palace ahead of their clash against London rivals at Selhurt Park less than 24 hours after joining from Everton on loan.

Tosun will start on the bench but could end up making his debut for the Eagles today.

The Turkey international struggled for playing time at Everton but will be hoping for a fresh start at the south London based side.

Palace shared a short video on their official social media channels of the 28-year-old arriving at Selhurt Park earlier today.

The powerful striker was greeted by fans outside the stadium.

Playmaker of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil meanwhile starts his fifth successive game since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager.

Ozil and Tosun are both of Turkish origin and were both born in Germany.

Tosun opted to represent Turkey at international level while Ozil picked the Germany national side.

Arteta named an unchanged team for Arsenal from their last Premier League match.

Ozil starts in his preferred No 10 role with Pepe, Lacazette and Aubameyang forming the attacking trident on the wings and upfront.

