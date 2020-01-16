Damien Comolli Resigns As Fenerbahce Sporting Director

Damien Comolli has resigned from his position as Fenerbahce sporting director, the club announced Thursday.

Fenerbahce released a statement on their official website confirming that Comolli stepped down as Sporting Director after 19 months in charge.

The Yellow-Navies appointed Comolli in June 2018 as part of a new project launched by the club shortly after Ali Koc was elected president.

The Super Lig outfit thanked Comolli and wished him success in future.

Comolli made 27 signings for Fenerbahce as sporting director.

🚨Damien Comolli has resigned as sporting director of Fenerbahçe He made 27 transfers 👀 Slimani

Ayew

Benzia

Harun

Sadık

Serdar

Tolgay

Mevlüt

Kruse

Emre

Vedat

Allahyar

Altay

Zanka

Rami

Gustavo

Rodrigues

Zajc

Deniz

Ferdi

Reyes

Frey

Tolga

Berke

Moses

Barış

Jailson — Turkish Football (@TurkFootballTV) January 16, 2020

The 49-year-old Frenchman faced criticism recently during the Yellow Canaries recent Simon Falette signing.

Comolli setup a personal Twitter account on January 9 and released a series of tweets explaining his version of events.

“Due to recent events I have decided to open an account in order to explain my side of the story of the transfer of S.Falette.

“First, our President has decided to sign S.Falette on loan as he believes the player can contribute to the team,” he tweeted.

“Considering the President’s contribution to the club his decision should be respected. At the same time Simon should be welcomed to the club by our fans,” he said.

“Secondly and contrary to reports which have spread today in the press and on social media, I have no relationship with the Rogon agency, to the point where I was not part of the discussions with Rogon to bring the the player to the club.”

“I only dealt with Rogon for the transfers of Tolga and Luiz Gustavo,” he explained, adding that he would take legal action against any individual making false claims on social media.

Comolli has previously with the clubs Monaco, Saint-Étienne, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool.

He was a scout at Arsenal for seven seasons and also sporting director at Tottenham and Liverpool.

Comolli was credited with discovering the likes of Kolo Touré, Emmanuel Eboué and Gaël Clichy at Arsenal.