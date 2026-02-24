Dietary “Alarm” at Real Madrid: Arda Guler’s Hidden Battle with Food Sensitivities

While much of the talk at Valdebebas typically revolves around tactical shifts or muscle fatigue, a new off-field challenge has emerged as a significant hurdle for one of Real Madrid’s brightest prospects.

Madrid-Barcelona report that Arda Güler’s slow adaptation and fluctuating performance levels may be linked to a complex struggle with food allergies—specifically a high sensitivity to gluten.

Alberto Mastromatteo, a renowned chef who has managed the nutritional programs of several Merengue stars, recently shed light on the Turkish international’s digestive issues. According to Mastromatteo, Güler has dealt with persistent bloating and abdominal discomfort, symptoms that have hampered his ability to compete at the peak physical intensity required by Carlo Ancelotti.

The “Modern Gluten” Challenge

The chef highlighted that for elite athletes, gluten sensitivity is far from a minor inconvenience. Even trace amounts can trigger internal inflammation, leading to a general sense of lethargy.

“Arda Güler has faced a multitude of allergies,” Mastromatteo explained. “He went through a difficult period where certain foods caused his stomach to swell and led to significant pain. Fortunately, the situation is now under control through a strictly managed diet.”

Mastromatteo argued that modern wheat crops produce gluten that is increasingly difficult for the human gut to process, particularly for sensitive young athletes under extreme physical stress. He advises a near-total removal of gluten to maximize both recovery speeds and on-pitch well-being.

Camavinga: The “Lion” Who Defies the Rules

While Güler has had to be meticulous, Mastromatteo revealed a starkly different scenario regarding teammate Eduardo Camavinga. The chef noted that despite receiving personalized nutritional plans, the French midfielder often takes a more “relaxed” approach to his diet.

“Camavinga often ignores the diet plans we send him,” Mastromatteo admitted with a smile. “But the man is built like a bull. He trains with the ferocity of a lion and maintains an elite physique through sheer dedication in the gym. His natural strength seems to compensate for his occasional dietary lapses.”

The Blueprint for Elite Performance

To mitigate these risks, the chef advocates for a “Performance-First” menu for Madrid’s young core:

Breakfast: Light combinations of yogurt, fruit, and muesli.

Post-Training: High-carb recovery meals like gluten-free pasta or grilled chicken.

Dinner: Lean proteins, primarily fish or meat, to aid muscle repair overnight.

Mastromatteo also warned that young talents must be steered away from ultra-processed snacks and sweets, though he recommends one “cheat day” per week to maintain the mental balance necessary to survive a grueling 60-game season.

As Güler continues to fight for a consistent spot in the starting XI, it appears his most important victory this season may have been won in the kitchen rather than on the pitch.