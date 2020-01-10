‘Don’t Listen To Anyone’ – Mesut Ozil Gives Advice To Arsenal Youngsters

Mesut Ozil gave advice to Arsenal youngsters trying to breakthrough under the management of Mikel Arteta.

The playmaker of Turkish origin advised the Arsenal youth players to believe in themselves and not to listen to the doubters.

Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitlaind-Niles and Bukayo Saka and some of the younger players making a name for themselves at the north London club, meanwhile, teenagers Emile Smith Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules are likely to continue their development out on loan.

“To any player who makes the step up to the first team, I would just say that the most important thing is to believe in yourself,” Ozil said, speaking to Arsenal.com.

“Of course you will have some days where it doesn’t go so well, but you have to believe in yourself, you have to keep working.

“The most important thing for me was to remember to have fun.

“If you don’t have fun, you’re losing. If you make mistakes, you’ll be disappointed. Don’t listen to anyone, just listen to yourself.

“You know how good you are so just believe in yourself and have fun.”

Ozil has had a turbulent year which saw him retire from international football and ostracised by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

The 31-year-old has however, managed to get his career back on track and won over newly appointed manager Arteta who has started him in all four games.

Ozil underlined that he has no regrets regarding recent events and that given the chance he would do it all over again.

“If I had the opportunity to do it all again as a 16-year-old? I would do it all the same,” he added.

“I’m really happy in my life, I’ve played for such big clubs, I’ve had such good team-mates and as a person, I’ve grown up. ‘I’ve had so many experiences and I wouldn’t change anything.”

The Gunners take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park stadium next in the Premier League on Saturday. Ozil is likely to keep his play in the team against the south London based club.