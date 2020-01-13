€30m Arsenal & Leicester City Target Merih Demiral Suffers Season Ending Injury

Juventus defender Merih Demiral has suffered knee ligament injury during the 2-1 victory over Roma in the Serie A on Sunday.

Demiral will have surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament he damaged. The injury is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

The injury could even see him miss the Euro 2020 for the Turkey national team.

Demiral played an important role in Turkey qualifying for the tournament helping the team concede the fewest goal in the group stage (3) and keep eight clean sheets in 10 games.

The 21-year-old defender was closely linked with Arsenal who Turkish-Football reported was interested.

Additionally, Sky Sports reported that Leicester City were keen on signing Demiral on loan but have now ended their pursuit of the centre-back following the injury.

The 1.91m tall defender had been closely linked with a January exit after initially struggling for playing time after joining from Sassuolo over the summer.

Demiral played second fiddle to £80m summer signing Mattejis de Ligt but managed to replace the Dutch international as first-choice defender after an impressive run of form.

In total, the defender has one goal and one assist in seven appearances for Juventus in all competitions this term – starting the last five games for the reigning Serie A champions.