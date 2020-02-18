Eddie Newton becomes ‘secret hero’ after leaving Chelsea for Super Lig leaders

Eddie Newton parted ways with Chelsea after spending eight years at the club with roles ranging from Assistant manager to scout and head of youth scouting.

Newton’s most recent role was assistant manager to Frank Lampard before joining Trabzonspor in an official capacity on 1 February 2020.

The former Chelsea man has made an immediate impact on the Super Lig title challengers as assistant manager to head coach Huseyin Cimsir.

Cimsir who took charge in January replacing Karaman told the board he wanted a foreign assistant manager.

Newton’s impact on the side has been widely praised. A Trabzonspor source informed Turkish-Football that he has been an ‘older brother’ to the non-Turkish speaking squad members and has become the ‘secret hero’.

Newton has built close ties with the foreign players, regularly visiting their homes and making sure their concerns are heard.

The English speaking players confide in Newton and his arrival has brought the whole squad together.

Newton who has a Turkish wife is well accustomed to the local culture. The domestic players and staff have also taken to the new assistant manager.

Trabzonspor praised the positive influence Newton has had on the squad in such a short space of time.

The Black Sea based side have won all five games since Newton took charge and find themselves top of the table after 298 weeks.

Newton rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea as a player before spending nine seasons at the club as a professional player.