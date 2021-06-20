Euro 2020: Turkey vs Switzerland – Confirmed Starting Lineups, Senol Gunes makes several changes

Turkey take on Switzerland in their final Euro 2020 Group A clash today in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Crescent Stars head into their third group game without a single point or even a goal, having conceded five.

Turkey can still qualify for the next round but will have to beat Switzerland and hope results in other groups go their way in order to qualify as one of the best four 3rd placed teams.

Switzerland meanwhile, have done marginally better at the tournament so far and head into the final game on one point after holding Wales to a draw.

Turkey manager Senol Gunes has made several changes to the side that lost 2-0 against Wales.

Mert Muldur will start at left back replacing the injured Umut Meras.

Merih Demiral starts against at centre-back with Kaan Ayhan replacing Okay Yokuslu in defensive midfield.

Irfan Can Kahveci also gets his first start of the tournament with Kenan Karaman dropping to the bench.

Turkey XI: